Relive the Riskiest MTV VMA Looks of All-Time

Year after year, the MTV VMAs always find a way to up the shock factor.

This is, after all, the annual show that has gifted us with moments such as Miley Cyrus twerking on Robin Thicke, Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift mid-speech and Britney Spears sharing a steamy kiss with Madonna onstage. So, it should come as no surprise that the fashion game is just as bold and entertaining.

Indeed, the jaw dropping escapades actually kick off on the red carpet, where our favorite celebrities are celebrated for pushing the limits and blowing us away with their creativity.

Who could forget when Nicki Minaj rocked remnants of stuffed animals on her legs or when Lady Gaga chose a meat dress designed by Franc Fernandez? (ICYMI, the Oscar winner has since loaned the look—boots and all—to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.)

And even when we think we've seen it all, someone arrives clad in an ensemble we couldn't have put together in our wildest dreams.