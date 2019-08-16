by Jamie Blynn | Fri., 16 Aug. 2019 9:06 AM
Only in our wildest dreams could we hope for a love story like Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's.
Early Friday morning, Swifties were gifted a rare glimpse into their relationship through her latest song, "Lover." And call it what you want but these lyrics seem to be an actual love letter to the British actor.
"My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue," she belts out on the track. "All's well that ends well to end up with you." And while the line originally sparked engagement rumors, her rep, uh, swiftly shut those down.
Unlike in the past, however, the superstar has kept her three-year romance—"I've loved you three summers now, honey," she sings—off of social media and out of the spotlight. The duo, who went public in May 2017, have made only a handful of public appearances together and hardly ever gush over one another in their interviews.
"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," Alwyn told British Vogue in 2018. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people…but I really prefer to talk about work."
But if you look, or listen, closely, you'll find hints at their relationship scattered throughout her music.
Take her album Reputation, for example. Though she references heartbreak and revenge, she also hints at Alwyn and his gorgeous blue eyes. And, of course, there was that time she shouted out his movie, The Favourite, telling her followers they need to see it.
And perhaps now, "Lover," the titular track off her upcoming seventh album, is the start of a new Jaylor era. But until we know for sure if everything has changed, keep scrolling to relive their best moments.
Getty Images
Reports surface that superstar Swift is dating British actor Alwyn. However, the couple is rumored to have been together since the fall of 2016.
Splash News
Alwyn and Swift are photographed enjoying the view from a balcony in Nashville.
Gachie / NPEx / Splash News
The couple holds hands as they return to her New York City apartment following her performance at Jingle Ball.
Golden Eye/London Entertainment/Splash News
Swift and Alwyn are spotted on a hike together in Malibu. The "End Game" singer can be seen wearing her necklace with a "J" initial on it.
SBMF / BACKGRID
The gorgeous duo enjoy a romantic walk on the beach in Turks and Caicos.
BACKGRID
The Favourite actor and his leading lady are spotted dining at British steakhouse Hawksmoor in Covenant Garden.
LRNYC / MEGA
Baby, it's cold outside! The couple strolls around New York City ahead of New Year's Eve.
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Swift surprised everyone when she presented at the 2019 Golden Globes in January. She was also in attendance to support Alwyn, whose film The Favourite was nominated at the ceremony.
RJK / BACKGRID
Can't rain on their parade! Swift smiles while leaving The Spaniards Inn with her actor beau.
Splash News
Swift and Alwyn have a glamorous night out after the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards.
Best Image / BACKGRID
You can't spell "romance" without "me!": The duo hold hands while strolling through the streets of Paris.
