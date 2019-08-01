There's truly no bad blood between Vampire Diaries stars Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev.

Yes, Nina recently made headlines when she admitted that she and Paul "despised" each other when they first starred as Elena and Stefan on the CW show, but that's all in the past now. Paul told a small group of reporters after the Tell Me a Story TCA panel, "I think the point that Nina was making, and that I'll totally back her up on this, is that we totally clashed the first couple years in terms of just getting on each other's nerves, and then developed this wonderful friendship."

In fact, he says their relationship has continued to improve since the hit show came to an end in 2017. "I think sometimes when people work together non-stop, do press non-stop for years and years on end, you don't appreciate the person that's in front of you," the actor shared. "It's like the people that kind of maybe you don't get along with in the beginning later, surprise you, you know? And I think a lot of my friendships are like that."