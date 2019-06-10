Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley are pretty amazing actors...because they did NOT get along on the set of The Vampire Diaries!

The duo, who starred as Elena Gilbert and Stefan Salvatore on the beloved CW series, actually "despised" each other in the early days of the show. While the pair played loved interests on-screen for many seasons, shout-out to the #Stelena shippers, things were definitely not the same off-screen.

"Paul and I didn't get along at the beginning of the show," Dobrev shares on the latest episode of the Directionally Challenged podcast, hosted by Vampire Diaries stars Candice King and Kayla Ewell. "I respected Paul Wesley, I didn't like Paul Wesley."