Oh, baby!

It's going to be a party of four in Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman's household. The Ocean's 8 actress shared the exciting news that she and her hubby of nearly 7 years are expecting baby number two. That means the couple's son (and firstborn), Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, will soon be a big brother!

The 36-year-old star took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to show off her growing baby bump. Along with sharing the special announcement, she also offered support to women facing fertility struggles, as it's something she explains wasn't a "straight line" for both of her pregnancies.

"It's not for a movie...⁣⁣#2⁣," she captioned her social media snap. "All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

In fact, this isn't the first time the Hustle actress has spoken candidly about the challenges of motherhood and pregnancy.