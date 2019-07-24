Anne Hathaway Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Anne Hathaway has some enchanting news: she's pregnant!

On Wednesday, the Oscar winner announced she is expecting her second child with husband of almost seven years, Adam Shulman. The couple became first-time parents in 2016 to now-3-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.

As she confirmed her baby news, the Hustle actress also expressed some extra support for women facing fertility struggles.

"It's not for a movie...⁣⁣#2⁣," she captioned a selfie with her visible baby bump. "All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."