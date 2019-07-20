Veronica Mars' Jason Dohring, '90s Stars and Other Actors Party at Comic-Con 2019

Ain't no party like a Comic-Con party!

Many celebs have been spotted at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2019 bashes in recent days. 

On Thursday, Veronica Mars actor Jason Dohring—whose show just launched season four on Hulu, and Spencer Grammer separately attended the Fandom Party at the Float lounge at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego. The same day, The Punisher star and True Blood alum Deborah Ann Woll attended the Upside Down: A Stranger Party with her fiancé EJ Scott. The bash took place at Fluxx Nightclub and was presented by Nerdist.

On Friday, American Pie alum Thomas Ian NicholasJason Mewes and Kevin Smith—who are promoting Jay and Silent Bob RebootFrasier alum Kelsey Grammer and Yeardley Smith—the voice of Lisa Simpson—brought the '90s nostalgia to the #IMDboat Party on the IMDb yacht. Also spotted at the bash: Star Trek: Discovery's Spock, Ethan Peck.

Also on Friday, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Chloe Bennet, Ming-Na Wen and Natalia Cordova-Buckley were seen together at the After Dark Party, hosted by Marvel Television and Entertainment Weekly at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

Tom Cruise Surprises Comic-Con With Top Gun: Maverick Trailer

Check out photos of celebs at Comic-Con 2019 parties:

Comic-Con 2019, Jason Dohring

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Fandom

Jason Dohring

The Veronica Mars star attends the Fandom Party at the Float lounge at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

Comic-Con 2019, Spencer Grammer

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Fandom

Spencer Grammer

The actress and daughter of Kelsey Grammer is spotted at the #IMDboat Party.

Comic-Con 2019, E.J. Scott, Deborah Ann Woll

Paul Butterfield/Getty Images

Deborah Ann Woll and EJ Scott

The Punisher star and True Blood alum appears with her fiancé at the Upside Down: A Stranger Party, presented by Nerdist at Fluxx Nightclub.

Comic-Con 2019, Thomas Ian Nicholas

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Thomas Ian Nicholas

The American Pie alum appears at the #IMDboat Party.

Comic-Con 2019, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith

Snoochie boochies! Jay and Silent Bob party at the #IMDboat Party.

Comic-Con 2019, Kelsey Grammer

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Kelsey Grammer

The Frasier alum appears at the #IMDboat Party.

Comic-Con 2019, Ethan Peck

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Ethan Peck

Star Trek: Discovery's Spock appears at the #IMDboat Party.

Comic-Con 2019, Yeardley Smith

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Yeardley Smith

The voice of Lisa Simpson makes an appearance at the #IMDboat Party.

Comic-Con 2019, DJ Qualls

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

DJ Qualls

The Road Trip alum and Man in the High Castle actor is seen at the #IMDboat Party.

Comic-Con 2019, Chloe Bennet, Ming-Na Wen, Natalia Cordova-Buckley

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Chloe Bennet, Ming-Na Wen and Natalia Cordova-Buckley

The Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars attend the After Dark Party, hosted by Marvel and Entertainment Weekly at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

Comic-Con International: San Diego 2019 runs through Sunday.

