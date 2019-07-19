You're not the only one wishing for a reboot of The Office.

Ellie Kemper weighed in on whether she thinks one could actually happen on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"I would love there to be a reboot, but I don't think there will be," the Erin Hannon character said. "So, that's a sad answer. But maybe like a reunion episode? That would be fun."

She then jokingly asked host Andy Cohen if he could orchestrate one.

It looks like the cast members still have a lot of love for each other, too. When a caller asked Kemper how she feels about John Krasinski becoming a "huge action star"—and if she ever thought Jim would become "so hot"—she couldn't help but praise her former co-star.

"I love it!" she said. "He's the nicest guy there is. I think it's great that he's an action star."

Although, Cohen said Krasinski was "already pretty hot when he was Jim from The Office," and Kemper agreed.

"Absolutely! Everyone adores him," she said. "I mean, he was, like, the hunk of The Office, right? I watched the show before being on it, and that's, like, how he was known, right? He's like the heartthrob of The Office. So, I don't think it's such a great leap. He was always hunky and handsome. Why am I talking so much about John Krasinski? He's great."