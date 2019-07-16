It was meant to be a moment of celebration for Halle Bailey.

When Disney and director Rob Marshall announced the the Grown-ish star and singer, one half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle, had landed the coveted role of Ariel in the studio's upcoming live-adaptation of The Little Mermaid, it was, without a doubt, a career high for the young girl who'd only been on the scene since her and sister Chloe Bailey's viral cover of "Pretty Hurts" drew the attention of Beyoncé herself and got the duo signed to the superstar's management company, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2015.

She'd be making her feature film debut in one of the studio's wildly-lucrative live-action adaptations, slipping on the iconic princess' tail as she dreamed of a life up on land far from her kingdom of Atlantica. She was, much like Ariel, on the cusp of being part of that world.

And then the trolls came out.