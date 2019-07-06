"I hope it's in my obituary that I was the first Republican since Elisabeth Hasselbeck to survive more than one season on The View," Meghan McCain told Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View author Ramin Satoodeh. "It's one of my proudest moments. I thought I was getting fired for a long time."

But will she survive more than two?

On a show that has become famous for its turnover, perhaps no one in recent years, and in such a short amount of time, has been the subject of so many angst-behind-the-scenes rumors—most of them shot down as so much negative hearsay or a case of reading too much into the onscreen banter that can overheat in the time it takes for Whoopi Goldberg to sip her beverage.

Which would be tough on anybody, but McCain—who was used to living a somewhat public life as the daughter of Sen. John McCain and a Fox News commentator but who obviously reached a new level of fame when she joined The View—has been dealing with more than the usual odd-woman-out angst, magnified all the more by social media.

So, she's understandably said to be exhausted and not sure what her next move is going to be.