After nearly two decades of hosting The Bachelor franchise, Chris Harrison has picked up a thing or two about romance. But, at the same time, he's also learned when to ditch the grand gestures and just play it simple.

In fact, as it turns out, the 47-year-old asked out now-girlfriend Lauren Zima through, yes, an Instagram DM. Though his relationship with the Entertainment Tonight correspondent had previously been professional⁠—"I never looked at him and ever considered where I found him attractive," she said—Zima revealed something changed over craft services at a tell-all taping.

"He just gave me a different vibe," she admitted on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast. "It was fairly overt. He mentioned something about picking his kids up or something. He somehow brought up being single, I think. And then I said something like, ‘I'm single now,' and he was like,' Oh.' But I said it in a more eloquent way."