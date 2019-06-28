It's official!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have tied the knot.

A source exclusively told E! News the newlyweds said "I do" during a romantic and intimate ceremony on Friday, June 28 at the church of St. Yeghiche in London. The happy couple invited close friends and family to witness their special day, including the 69-year-old music producer's daughters, Sara and Erin Foster. This is the Scorpion star's second wedding, and Foster's fifth.

The pair first sparked romance rumors nearly two years ago, after being spotted getting dinner in Malibu. The two weren't afraid to show off major PDA either, as a source previously shared they "were very intimate" during their date night.

"David was seen grabbing Katharine's face and kissing her cheek several times," the insider dished at the time. "Katharine was doing the same to David's face and they were acting as if they were a couple."

Fast forward to now, and, as they say, the rest is history!