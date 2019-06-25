Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are opening up about their relationship.

While the "On the Floor" singer and the former New York Yankees baseball player started dating in 2017, they actually first met over a decade earlier. In Rodriguez's cover story for Sports Illustrated's latest "Where Are They Now?" issue, the couple dishes on their romance, including their first meeting at Shea Stadium in 2005. At the time of their tunnel meeting, both Lopez and Rodriguez were married, but there was an admitted "electricity" between the stars during the encounter.

"We shook hands, and it was this weird electricity for, like, three seconds," Lopez tells SI. "Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck."