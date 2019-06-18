Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell Engaged to Country Star Chris Lane

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., 18 Jun. 2019 10:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lauren Bushnell, Chris Lane, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards, Candids

Denise Truscello/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Congratulations to Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane!

The Bachelor alum and the country music star are engaged! Chris, who proposed over the weekend, shared the heartwarming engagement video on his YouTube page on Tuesday. In the video, Chris plays a song he wrote for Lauren, in which he sings about asking her to marry him. He then takes her hand, dropping down to one knee in the backyard of her parents' house.

Lauren, who appeared on season 20 of The Bachelor, was previously engaged to Ben Higgins.

"I can't stop smiling," Lauren wrote on her Instagram on Tuesday, confirming her engagement to Chris. "I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn't be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it."

Watch

Chris Lane Has No Doubt He'll Marry GF Lauren Bushnell

"Thank you Christopher Eric Lane for softening my heart and making it whole," she continued. "Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever! Lauren Lane has a nice ring to it."

This relationship update comes about seven months after the couple took their romance public, making their red carpet debut in November at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, followed by an appearance at the 2018 Country Music Awards.

"She's the first date that I've ever brought to any award show," Chris told E! News at the time. "She's an amazing girl, no doubt about it."

In March, the couple officially moved in together in Nashville. The following month, while on the red carpet at the 2019 ACM Awards, Chris told E! News there's "no doubt" he's going to marry Lauren.

Sounds like Chris has found his "Take Back Home Girl!" Watch the sweet proposal video above!

People was first to exclusively report on the couple's engagement. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Engagements , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kristen Taekman, Real Housewives of New York, RHONY

What's the Relationship Like Between Real Housewives Stars and Producers?

Kate Middleton, Royal Ascot

How Kate Middleton's Extravagant Hat Stacks Up to Other Royal Ascot Attendees

Queer Eye Season 4

Queer Eye Gets (At Least) 2 More Seasons and Is on the Move—Again!

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 4

This Scrapped Game of Thrones Scene Would've Changed Everything

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding, Ceremony

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made Their Royal Wedding Feel "Intimate"

ESC: Street Style, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Proves Makeup Isn't Just For Your Face

SpongeBob SquarePants Guest Stars

SpongeBob SquarePants Assembles Its Celebrity Guest Stars for One Epic Celebration

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.