Lauren Bushnell Reveals She and Chris Lane Have Moved in Together

  By
    &

Lena Grossman | Wed., Mar. 6, 2019 8:32 PM

Chris Lane, Lauren Bushnell

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Spotify

Things are looking rosy for Lauren Bushnell and her boyfriend Chris Lane.

The former Bachelor finalist revealed on Instagram that she and Lane are now officially "roommates." Bushnell shared a photo of herself, Lane and their friend Austin Wilt at a Nashville Predators hockey game.

"Took a break from moving for some hockey (in my case chicken strips and a much needed glass of wine)," she captioned the cute selfie. "Also- my roommate is kinda cute?!"

While Bushnell could have been referring to Wilt as her "roommate," it's probably safe to assume she was talking about Lane.

The 29-year-old hinted that she was moving to Nashville on Feb. 26 when she posted a selfie in her room.

She captioned it, "missing my room but I hear Nashville is nice."

The two lovebirds post lots of cute pictures together, whether they're at concerts, on vacation together, or just spending the day at home.

Bushnell and Lane made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville on Nov. 13. Around the same time, she posted Instagram photos from the country music-centric city and showed that she was sitting at one of Lane's concerts.

Just one day after attending the BMI Country Awards, they took their relationship to a more public stage. Bushnell and the "I Don't Know About You" singer arrived at the 2018 Country Music Awards hand in hand.

Before Lane,  Bushnell previously dated Devin Antin, but they officially broke up in August. She rose to fame, however, after winning Ben Higgins' heart on The Bachelor.

They were together for a year before parting ways in May 2017. Higgins is in a happy place in his love life, too. He recently went public with his new girlfriend, Jessica Clarke.

With this new "roommate" situation, Bushnell is putting the "home" in "Take Back Home Girl."

Congrats on the new living arrangements, Lauren and Chris!

