Everything You Missed in Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" Music Video

by Jess Cohen | Mon., 17 Jun. 2019 8:45 AM

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down, Music Videos

YouTube/Vevo

Taylor Swift has released her star-studded "You Need to Calm Down" music video...and we're breaking down all of her hidden clues!

On Monday morning, the Grammy winner debuted her new visual for her hit single on Good Morning America. The video, which was also released on YouTube Monday, features cameos from Ellen DeGeneres, Katy PerryAdam Lambert, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Dexter Mayfield, Ciara, RuPaul, Queer Eye stars Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Tan France, as well as Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart, Adam Rippon and Hannah Hart.

It was just days ago that Swift dropped "You Need to Calm Down," her latest single off of her upcoming album, Lover.

T.Swift explained the meaning behind the song—which stands up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the rights of women—sharing with Apple Music's Beats 1, "I've observed a lot of different people in our society who just put so much energy and effort into negativity, and it just made me feel like, 'You need to just calm down. Like, you're stressing yourself out. This seems like it's more about you than what you're going off about. Like, just calm down.'"

As Swifties know, the superstar singer loves to drop clues in her music and her music videos, and she definitely didn't disappoint with her "You Need to Calm Down" visual.

Let's take a look at everything you might've missed while watching T.Swift's new music video!

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down, Music Videos

YouTube/Vevo

Co-Director & Co-Executive Producer

The opening credits show T.Swift co-directed the "YNTCD" music video along with Drew Kirsch. She also is credited as the co-executive producer with her BFF Todrick Hall.

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down, Music Videos

YouTube/Vevo

Benjamin Button

Swift's new cat, Benjamin Button, who made an appearance in her "ME!" music video, also popped up on the singer's watch in the "YNTCD" visual.

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down, Music Videos

YouTube/Vevo

"Mom, I am a Rich Man"

This quote references a Cher interview from 1996, in which she recalled her mom telling her, "One day you should settle down and marry a rich man." In response, Cher replied to her mom, "I said, 'Mom, I am a rich man.'"

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down, Music Videos

YouTube/Vevo

Ellen's Tattoo

The video shows the talk show host getting inked with the words "Cruel Summer." A possible new T.Swift song title?

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down, Music Videos

YouTube/Vevo

"Love Letters Only"

A message of love from the mailbox.

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down, Music Videos

YouTube/Vevo

Necklace

Track 13? Swift seems to be dropping an Easter egg with her "13" necklace, her lucky number.

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down, Music Videos

YouTube/Vevo

Ryan Reynolds' Painting

In the video, Ryan can be seen painting what appears to be The Stonewall Inn. This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising.

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down, Music Videos

YouTube/VeVo

A Fence Reference?

Swifties! If you know, you know. There were five holes in that fence!

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down, Music Videos

YouTube/Vevo

Track 5?

In the music video, singer Hayley Kiyoko can be seen shooting an arrow at a target with the number "5" written on it. Could this be a possible hint at a collab between Hayley and T.Swift?

 

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down, Music Videos

YouTube/Vevo

50 Years

If you put the 5 and the 0 (seen on the cake) together, T.Swift could be referencing the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down, Music Videos

YouTube/VeVo

50 Dice

If you add up the numbers on the dice, it equals 50, a reference to the anniversary as well.

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down, Music Videos

YouTube/VeVo

Hillcrest

At the 1:26 mark in the music video, protesters can be seen marching in a circle next to a trailer that has the name "Hillcrest" written on it. Well, on July 13, the San Diego Pride Parade will be taking place, with a starting location of Hillcrest Pride Flag. Could T.Swift be making an appearance at the parade?

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down, Music Videos

YouTube/Vevo

"Morans"

The protesters can be seen holding a sign that reads, "Get a brain, morans!" Ironically, they spelled morons wrong.

Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down, Music Videos

YouTube/Vevo

A Final Message

At the end of the video, Swift encourages viewers to sign her petition for Senate support of the Equality Act.

Mark your calendars! T.Swift's seventh studio album, Lover, is set to drop on Aug. 23!

