It's officially official! Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have confirmed their long rumored romance.

Just moments ago, the 26-year-old British model posted a video of her and the 29-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum engaging in a pretty steamy make out sesh. And it couldn't come at a better time, given that June marks Pride Month for the LGBTQ+ community.

"#PRIDE," Cara captioned the moment alongside several rainbow and heart emojis, in addition to tagging Ashley.

Though the pair chose to keep most details of their romance under tight lock and key, fans began speculating Cara and Ashley were an item just over a year ago when they began spending more and more time together. Last August, Ashley began wearing a necklace with the initials "A" and "C."

Even more recently, the two stars came after "homophobic" internet trolls attacking their close bond.