It looks like Joe Jonas' bachelor party was a wild time—so wild, in fact, the police called on the groom and his gang three times in one night.

Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas dished on their brother's big night during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The admission came up during a round of "Know Your Bro"—a game in which one of the Jonas Brothers would put on noise-cancelling headphones and Jimmy Fallon would ask the other two a question about that JoBro. Having not heard their answers, the muted member would then guess what his bandmates said.

When asked about the "wildest" part of the DNCE star's party in Ibiza, Kevin and Nick didn't hold back.

"We had the cops on the first night calling on three times," Nick recalled. "Joe ripped off his shirt in a nightclub, proceeded to rip off two of his friends' shirts in the nightclub. He took the cardboard box for 1942, the tequila, and somehow cut it into a bandana so it just said 1942 across his forehead. He wore that on a boat all day long."