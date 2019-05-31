Joe Jonas recently celebrated at a bachelor party with his bros as he and Sophie Turner count down the days to their overseas wedding.

The 29-year-old Jonas Brothers and DNCE singer and the 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress got married in an official (but, thanks to Diplo, not-so-secret) ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this month and reportedly plan to have a larger wedding France this summer. Joe recently headed to Ibiza, Spain to celebrate his bachelor party.

Guests included fellow Jonas Brothers stars Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, little brother Frankie Jonas, Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas' brother Mike Deleasa, DNCE member Cole Whittle and designer Richard Chai.

Joe posted several photos from the bash on Instagram, showing and the guys drinking and smoking cigarettes, and appearing together on a soccer field.