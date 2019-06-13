Blazers to Rock With Denim Shorts

by Katherine Riley | Thu., 13 Jun. 2019 3:30 AM
Sometimes in fashion, opposites attract. And like in life, what might first appear to be a mixed-up match is actually a perfect fit. Case in point? The blazer and denim shorts look all of Young Hollywood is sporting these days. As What the Fashion co-host Morgan Stewart notes in the video above, "If you're a young girl that's trendy, this is what you wear to run errands."
If you're not already hooked into this office-streetwear crossover, we've rounded up some blazers to give you the look.
Cool and chic all over, this is a great way to work the animal print trend into your wardrobe.
This linen-blend blazer has just enough spandex to stretch, making any outfit effortlessly chic.
Add a pop of color with this striking one-button blazer, which comes in sizes XXS-3X.
What an awesome investment piece! This well-tailored blazer will go with everything...forever.
Another great investment option. From office to brunch, this blazer's got you covered.
The crisp white color looks sharp, and the boyfriend shape is totally on trend.
This top-rated ruby red blazer comes in sizes 0-18.
Polished looking but still lightweight, this blazer comes in sizes 00-18
The camel color goes with everything, and did we mention it's 50% off?!
This cabana-striped blazer is so summer-ready—and it's on sale.
