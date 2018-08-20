16 Subtle Ways to Work Leopard Print Into Your Wardrobe

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 3:07 PM
A closet full of clothes and nothing to wear; you know the story.
While you might be tempted to start from scratch this fall, your bank account strongly disagrees. Instead of going from zero to one hundred, might we suggest a more financially digestible wardrobe upgrade: Leopard print accessories.
It's true, there is such a thing as going overboard when it comes to the bold print but if you implement it correctly, and in small doses, you'd be surprised. With the addition of a skinny leopard belt, your jeans and tee look feels brand new. Or how about teaming that LBD with a sexy pair of strappy animal print sandals?
Yeah, you get the idea.
BUY IT: Samira Bucket Bag, $55
BUY IT: Topshop Leopard Organza Denim Jacket, $110
BUY IT: Topshop Leopard Print Socks, $12
BUY IT: Raye Daydream Heel, $101
BUY IT: Current/Elliott the Stiletto Skinny, $160
BUY IT: Raye Aura Bootie, $64
BUY IT: Brixton Audrey Lightweight Beret, $48
BUY IT: Phillipe Heel x House of Harlow 1960, $76
BUY IT: House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Leland Short, $138
BUY IT: Joie Landri Leopard-Print Calf Genuine Calf Fur Mule, $130
BUY IT: Jennifer Behr Leopard Scrunchie, $86
BUY IT: Joie Lakin Genuine Calf Hair Sandal, $140
BUY IT: Clare V. Foldover Calf Hair Clutch, $275
BUY IT: OMG! Accessories Leopard Glitter Belt Bag, $15
BUY IT: Joie Daryl Sneaker, $100
BUY IT: PAIGE Wrenn Belt, $90
Leopard print, we think we love you.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
