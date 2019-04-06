Leopard, Cheetah and Snake Print Fashion for Festivals

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Apr. 6, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

We love festival season, because when it comes to fashion, anything goes.

The bolder the better, and that's exactly why we have such a soft spot for animal-print everything this time of year. You can go with a classic leopard print, something you'll very likely wear again after your festival high has come and gone. Or you go extra trendy with a pair of printed neon biker shorts. You can also just do a cute red day dress if you're trying to keep it low-key. We're just saying you have options galore when it comes to the animal-print situation.

We're into it. Are you into it?

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

BEACH RIOT x REVOLVE Suki Skirt

Our advice: Sport this skirt with a bikini top and call it a day. 

BUY IT: $121 at Revolve

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Snake Tie-Front Ruffle Cuff Crop

This low-cut snakeskin top would look excellent paired with pleather shorts. 

BUY IT: $17 at Boohoo

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Steve Madden Ibbie Sandal

Elevate your Coachella outfit with a mini heel is a fab snake print. 

BUY IT: $80 at Revolve

Article continues below

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Good American The Cut-Offs in Snow Leopard

Is it just us or are these snow leopard print cutoffs actually pretty low-key? 

BUY IT: $129 at Good American

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Remeehi Hologram Snake Skin Leather Shoulder Bag Crossbody

This holographic snakeskin bag looks way more expensive than it is. 

BUY IT: $24 at Amazon

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Snake Low Flare Block Heel Shoe Boots

These booties are the ideal festival footwear.

BUY IT: $24 at Boohoo

Article continues below

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

I.AM.GIA Zeta Top

We're here for this pink take on the zebra print. 

BUY IT: $80 at Revolve

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Petite Red Leopard Print Button Shirt Dress

This red-hot button-front dress is ideal for a day party. 

BUY IT: $40 $22 at Boohoo

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Leopard Print Slinky Strappy Crop Top

This no-fuss crop top plays well with skirts, shorts and is best when layered. 

BUY IT: $12 $4 at Boohoo

Article continues below

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Brown Animal Leopard Print Bum Bag

Bum bags are festival staples, and this leopard one is insanely affordable. 

BUY IT: $9 at Amazon

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Neon Snake Cycling Shorts

Neon cycling shorts will have you looking your trendiest. 

BUY IT: $20 $11 at Boohoo

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Genie by Eugenia Kim Penny Headband

A snakeskin headband is exactly the right way to top off you festival 'fit. 

BUY IT: $38 at Revolve

Article continues below

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Slinky Leopard Print Square-Neck High-Rise Bodysuit

We're here for a leopard bodysuit we can wear well into the summer season. 

BUY IT: $20 $11 at Boohoo

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

STEVE MADDEN Dina Sandal

This flat sandal in a subtle snakeskin will go with all your festival 'fits. 

BUY IT: $60 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Superdown Kelly Ruffle Mini Skirt

A sassy leopard mini skirt in bright green says festival-ready to us!

BUY IT: $52 at Revolve

Article continues below

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Superdown x REVOLVE Bristol Snake Print Dress

This cutout dress is sexy and cute at the same time. 

BUY IT: $66 at Revolve

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

AMUSE SOCIETY Feline Woven Top

This casual button-up can be easily dressed up or down. 

BUY IT: $56 at Revolve

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Life/Style , Style , Fashion , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Variety's Power of Women 2019

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

E-Comm: Vans x David Bowie

Vans Honors David Bowie With a Limited Collection

E-Comm: Fenty #SUNSTALKRBRONZER

Fenty Beauty's #SUNSTALKRBRONZER Just Launched

E-Comm: Festival Bags Under $30

Grab These Trendy Festival Bags Under $30

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

Boho Dresses on Sale Now—Just in Time for Coachella

Kim Kardashian Thinks Her Face Looks "Weird" Without What?!

Shopping: Coachella

8 Online Stores to Shop for Coachella and Other Festivals

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.