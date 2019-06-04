Forget Game of Thrones' Battle of the Bastards, the new must-watch TV showdown is The Bachelorette's Battle of the Lukes. And it looks like things will get even more dramatic in the Monday, June 10 episode.

In the preview for what's to come on the hit reality show, ABC is setting the stage for something…ominous. There are shots of the men, specifically Luke Parker, looking distraught, and Hannah Brown looking concerned. There's voiceover to make it even more sinister sounding.

"The woman of my dreams is slipping out of my fingers and I'm at the breaking point," Luke says.

"The beast is going to come out," an unseen suitor says.