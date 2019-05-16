We need to talk about The Bachelorette's Luke Parker.

Luke, aka Luke P. on the series (you can never have too many Lukes), got the first impression rose from Hannah Brown in The Bachelorette season 15 premiere. And in the trailers for what's to come on the season, the other suitors seem to turn on him. He's seen aggressive and threatening and times, with others labeling him a liar and a psychopath.

"They're very aggressive," ABC's reality boss Rob Mills told Variety about the contestants. "You'll see one guy manipulate time with Hannah. In the second week, there is a guy who doesn't get a date so he shows up at a group date, which turns everyone off. And there is another guy, Luke P., who almost immediately falls head over heels with Hannah — this is a guy who is completely in love with Hannah, but also has some DNA of Chad [Johnson]."