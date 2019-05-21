Sophie Turner Calls Game of Thrones Redo Petition "Disrespectful"

Sophie Turner has a few choice words for Game of Thrones fans petitioning HBO to remake season eight.

In a New York Times interview published Monday, the Sansa Stark star addressed the disgruntled fans' demands and called the petitions "disrespectful" to the writers and the crew.

"So many people worked so, so hard on it," she told the newspaper, "and for people to just rubbish it because it's not what they want to see is just disrespectful."

Still, the Queen of the North wasn't surprised by fans' reactions to the finale (warning: spoilers ahead).

"People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn't go their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel," she said earlier in her response. "The thing about Game of Thrones that's always been amazing is the fact that there's always been crazy twists and turns, right from season one with Ned's beheading. So Daenerys becoming something of the Mad Queen—it shouldn't be such a negative thing for fans. It's a shock for sure, but I think it's just because it hasn't gone their way."