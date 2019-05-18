Tyga Was Once Married to Jordan Craig, Mother of Tristan Thompson's Son

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 18 May. 2019 3:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tyga, Jordan Craig

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock; Jordan Craig/Instagram

Small world!

Los Angeles court documents first unearthed by TMZ and confirmed by E! News show that Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, was once briefly married to Jordan Craig. She shares a 2-year-old son, Prince, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson...better known as the recent ex of Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares 1-year-old daughter True Thompson.

According to the documents, Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, and Jordan married on Sept. 6, 2010. She added his last name to her own. He filed for divorce exactly one month later. It was finalized in 2011. Jordan, now 27, added his last name to her own after the marriage and dropped it after it ended.

In recent weeks, Tyga, 29, began liking Jordan's Instagram photos. 

Watch

Tyga Claims He Influenced Kylie Jenner's Lip Line

Also in 2011, Tyga met and began dating Blac Chyna, now 31. The two welcomed their first child, son King Cairo, in October 2012. Tyga and Chyna split in 2014.

 

 

Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Blac Chyna

Getty Images

 He and Kylie, now 21, sparked romance rumors later that year and went public with their relationship in 2015. They split in 2017 and she went on to date Travis Scott. They welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi Webster, in February 2018.

Tyga, Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

Getty Images

Meanwhile, in 2016, Chyna started dating and got engaged to Kylie's brother Rob Kardashian. They welcomed a daughter, Dream Kardashian, in November 2016. Months later, the two called it quits.

 

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Thanksgiving 2018

Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Jordan and Tristan began dating in 2014. He and Khloe began their romance in 2016, while Jordan was pregnant with her and Tristan's son, their first child. Prince was born that December.

Tristan and Khloe welcomed their own child together, daughter True Thompson, in April 2018.

They broke up this past February amid cheating allegations involving him and Jordyn Woods, Kylie's BFF.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Tyga , Divorces , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2019

Kate Middleton Is All Smiles on Rope Swing as She Previews New Garden

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika Haqq, Turks and Caicos, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Are Living Their Best Lives on Family Girls' Trip

James Charles

James Charles Addresses "Misinformation" in New Video as Tati Westbrook Says She's Taking Time "To Heal"

Amy Schumer, Breast Pump, Instagram

Amy Schumer Shares Photo of Her Pumping Breast Milk After Birth of Son Gene

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Dropkicked in the Back by an "Idiot" at South Africa Event

Prince Harry, Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston, Royal Wedding

Prince Harry Attends Lady Gabriella Windsor's Wedding as Meghan Markle Stays With Archie

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Says "Of Course" She'll Perform Again as She and Sam Asghari Go Shopping

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.