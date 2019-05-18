Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock; Jordan Craig/Instagram
by Corinne Heller | Sat., 18 May. 2019 3:24 PM
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock; Jordan Craig/Instagram
Small world!
Los Angeles court documents first unearthed by TMZ and confirmed by E! News show that Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, was once briefly married to Jordan Craig. She shares a 2-year-old son, Prince, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson...better known as the recent ex of Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares 1-year-old daughter True Thompson.
According to the documents, Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, and Jordan married on Sept. 6, 2010. She added his last name to her own. He filed for divorce exactly one month later. It was finalized in 2011. Jordan, now 27, added his last name to her own after the marriage and dropped it after it ended.
In recent weeks, Tyga, 29, began liking Jordan's Instagram photos.
Also in 2011, Tyga met and began dating Blac Chyna, now 31. The two welcomed their first child, son King Cairo, in October 2012. Tyga and Chyna split in 2014.
Getty Images
He and Kylie, now 21, sparked romance rumors later that year and went public with their relationship in 2015. They split in 2017 and she went on to date Travis Scott. They welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi Webster, in February 2018.
Getty Images
Meanwhile, in 2016, Chyna started dating and got engaged to Kylie's brother Rob Kardashian. They welcomed a daughter, Dream Kardashian, in November 2016. Months later, the two called it quits.
Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Jordan and Tristan began dating in 2014. He and Khloe began their romance in 2016, while Jordan was pregnant with her and Tristan's son, their first child. Prince was born that December.
Tristan and Khloe welcomed their own child together, daughter True Thompson, in April 2018.
They broke up this past February amid cheating allegations involving him and Jordyn Woods, Kylie's BFF.
James Charles Addresses "Misinformation" in New Video as Tati Westbrook Says She's Taking Time "To Heal"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?