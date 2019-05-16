Who Is Playing Batman In the New Superhero Film? Robert Pattinson Is Currently a Frontrunner

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., 16 May. 2019 6:58 PM

Robert Pattinson

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Casa Noble Tequila

There's a new Caped Crusader in town (kinda)!

Robert Pattinson is rumored to star in Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman film, Variety reports. While the news hasn't been confirmed and a deal hasn't been struck, the publication claims the 33-year-old actor is the "top choice" for the coveted part and a "deal is expected to close shortly."

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter notes that Nicholas Hoult, Armie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have been possible contenders for the DC movie. The forthcoming film is slated to release on June 25, 2021 and according to Variety, pre-production is expected to begin in the summertime. The publication points out that filming could start anywhere from late 2019 to early 2020.

In January, news broke that The Batman movie would focus on a younger Bruce Wayne and superhero, which meant that Ben Affleck, who played the role in the previous DC movies, would hang up his cape for the time being.

Watch

Gotham Stars Promise Even More Batman in Final Season

Originally, the 46-year-old Justice League actor signed on to direct, co-write and star in the forthcoming film, however, he stepped down as director and was replaced by Reeves, who previously directed the last two Planet of the Apes sequels and Cloverfield.

At the time of the 53-year-old writer-director's new role, Reeves shared his excitement in a statement.

"I have loved the Batman story since I was a child. He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply," he said. "I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen."

While nothing has been set in stone, take a peek at all of the famous stars who suited up and played Batman in our gallery below.

Ben Affleck, Batman

Courtesy Warner Brothers

Ben Affleck

After director Zack Snyder announced that his Man of Steel sequel would feature a showdown between Superman and Batman, the internet went wild with casting speculation. Affleck eventually landed the role and the Internet went wild again (for less positive reasons, this time).

Christian Bale, The Dark Knight Rises

Ron Phillips/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Christian Bale

Returning Batman to the big screen after the Caped Crusader's disastrous spin in Batman & Robin, Bale created a darker, more realistic vigilante in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and 2012's the Dark Knight Rises.

Ben McKenzie, Batman: Year One

Warner Bros.; VALERY HACHE/AFP/GettyImages

Ben McKenzie

He may have run into the law on The O.C. and fought for it on Southland, but McKenzie got to go full on vigilante when he lent his voice to taking on the seedy underbelly of Gotham in 2011's Batman: Year One.

Russell Brand

Fame Pictures

Russell Brand

Though he may have been stationed in NYC instead of fictional Gotham, Brand—via the billionaire playboy he portrayed—got the chance to sort of play Batman (or at least wear the suit and drive the mobile) in 2011's Arthur.

Diedrich Bader, Batman: The Brave and the Bold

DC Comics; Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Diedrich Bader

Having voiced both heroes and villains in animated series like Batman Beyond and the spinoff The Zeta Project, Bader finally got the chance to voice Batman himself in 2008's Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

Bruce Thomas, Birds of Prey

WB

Bruce Thomas

First stepping into the bat suit for a series of OnStar car commercials featuring Batman and company, Thomas returned to Gotham to reprise the role in the short-lived 2002 WB series Birds of Prey.

BATMAN AND ROBIN, GEORGE CLOONEY

George Clooney

Clooney delivered one of the most maligned (by critics and fans) interpretations of Batman, donning the nippled suit in 1997's Batman & Robin and battling Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman.

Val Kilmer, Batman Forever

Warner Bros.

Val Kilmer

Taking over for Keaton and duking it with some of Batman's most notorious villains (Tommy Lee Jones' Two Face and Jim Carrey's Riddler), Kilmer earned top marks for his turn in 1995's Batman Forever.

Kevin Conroy, Batman: The Animated Series

WB; Jesse Grant/WireImage

Kevin Conroy

Conroy was the first to give two distinct voices to Bruce Wayne and Batman, expanding his career from 1992's Emmy-winning Batman: The Animated Series to its four spinoffs and handful of animated films.

Batman: Michael Keaton

Warner Bros. Pictures

Michael Keaton

Handpicked by Tim Burton, Keaton was hardly a fan favorite for 1989's gothic Batman. But by the time he returned to go head-to-head with Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman in 1992's Batman Returns, he was a hit.

Adam West, Batman

ABC

Adam West

After appearing on the TV series Batman, West was the first to bring the caped crusader to the big screen in 1966. He's also voiced the character in countless programs, including a Simpsons stint!

Robert Lowery, Batman and Robin

Robert Lowery

Every good superhero needs a sidekick! And in the next 15-chapter serial released in 1949, Batman and Robin, Lowery appeared alongside Batman's long-standing alley, the boy wonder Robin.

Lewis Wilson, Batman

Lewis Wilson

The first person to ever bring Bruce Wayne's alter ego to the screen in all his black and white glory, Wilson starred in a 1942 "serial collection" of 15 movies simply called Batman.

 

E! News has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

