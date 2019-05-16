Now Hiring: How Queen Elizabeth II Can Be Your New Boss

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
No, you did not read that headline incorrectly.
Queen Elizabeth II is hiring a Digital Communications Officer to work out of Buckingham Palace, according to the Royal Household website. In this role, you'll find "new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage," reads the listing. "This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional."
That, and the one-of-a-kind perks. If hired, you'll work with a small team to create content across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook among other platforms, as well as research and write articles. Plus, you'll be covering state dinners, award ceremonies and royal engagements. It's safe to assume you'll be getting plenty of face time with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Bet your friends can't say the same about their jobs!