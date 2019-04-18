Kate Hudson Reveals She's Almost at Her "Goal Weight" 6 Months After Giving Birth

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., 18 Apr. 2019 10:02 AM

Kate Hudson is almost at her goal. 

Six months after giving birth to her third child, daughter Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa, in October, the actress got a personal welcome from Oprah Winfrey into the WW family as an ambassador

Now, half a year later, Hudson is seeing results. "Okay my friends, wanted to share! I'm a couple lbs from goal weight! I've done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined. I've taken my time, I've stayed true to my @ww app which I am so grateful for our relationship and that they included me in their family because it's an incredible set up. Easy as pie! And I can eat pie... except it's anywhere from 9-22 points which is not the best move... I personally go for the 5 point wine or vodka martini for a treat I digress...," she announced to fans on Instagram Wednesday. 

In addition to highlighting her progress, Hudson also expressed her gratitude to all who have helped her in the process. 

"What I am posting is a huge gratitude post! I feel lucky that my other work life (when my entrepreneur hat is on) is surrounded by the most inspiring people," she continued. "To every single person in the @fabletics community and every person in the @ww community, you keep me focused and encouraged. I thank you!"

While the star is no stranger to a healthy lifestyle, as Hudson noted, everyone needs support along the way. "Yes, active lifestyle I find enjoyable and yes, understanding food is a passion of mine but it doesn't mean that I don't need the support like everyone else. Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return," she concluded. " I ain't done yet! #NoFilter#AndILoveAFilter."

Back in January, the star praised the program, telling E! News, "I really think that this is for people the best and easiest and most scientifically backed too in terms of a program that really does work and change people's lives."

Hudson's life included!

