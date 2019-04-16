Bekah Martinez Enjoys a Glass of Wine After Breastfeeding Baby Girl

Golden hour? How about happy hour!

Such was the case for new mama Bekah Martinez, who took a moment out of her weekend for a glass of wine after wrapping up breastfeeding her newborn baby girl, Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard.

"Sunset vibes from this weekend," the Bachelor alum captioned a photo of herself with her daughter nursing in one arm and a glass in the other on Instagram.

"I was waiting patiently for her to finish nursing before beginning my (single!) glass of wine," the reality star clarified.