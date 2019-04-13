John Travolta and Kelly Preston Share Sweet Photos of Late Son Jett on His Birthday

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 13 Apr. 2019 2:41 PM

John Travolta, Jett Travolta

Courtesy of Travolta Family

John Travolta and Kelly Preston took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to their late son Jett Travolta on what would have been his 27th birthday.

Jett, the couple's eldest child, died at age 16 in 2009 while vacationing with his family in the Bahamas. The pair's birthday tribute to him comes a week after Kelly shared an old photo of them with their late son, who was autistic, to mark World Autism Awareness Day.

The 56-year-old actress posted on Saturday a photo of Jett and pics of him with his parents, writing, "Happy Birthday Jetty, my sweet love."

Remembering Jett Travolta

John, 65, shared a painting of Jett that a fan created.

"Happy birthday my son I love you!" he wrote.

In addition to his parents, Jett was also survived by a sister, Ella Bleu, who is now 19.

In 2010, a year after Jett's death, Kelly and Jon welcomed a third child, son Benjamin Hunter.

