Allison Mack Pleads Guilty to Racketeering in NXIVM Case

Nearly a year since being arrested, Allison Mack has entered her plea.

On Monday, the 36-year-old former Smallville actress pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering acts of state law extortion and forced labor in the case involving NXIVM, a purported self-help organization founded by Keith Raniere. The organization has since suspended its operations until further notice after allegations it contained a secret sex slave society.

In Brooklyn federal court donning black slacks and a sweater, the star appeared before a judge alongside her two attorneys as she pleaded to the two counts. Mack said she has looked back at the decisions she made and the people she trusted and is prepared to take responsibility for the acts she was involved with. She said in court she had become lost and wanted to find a community.