Britney Spears is taking a little "me time."

The Grammy winner, who has been spending time away from the spotlight recently amid her dad's health battle, announced her indefinite work hiatus back in January. In an emotional message, Spears told her fans that she would be devoting her time to her family following her father Jamie Spears' hospitalization.

"I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say," Spears wrote on Jan. 4. "I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it's important to always put your family first… and that's the decision I had to make."