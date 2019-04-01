Judge Orders Bench Warrant for Tori Spelling in Bank Lawsuit Case

Mantis / BACKGRID
Tori Spelling is in trouble with the court.
The actress failed to show up at a hearing on March 29, spurring the Calif. court to order a bench warrant issued to the star and held to a new date. Bail was set at $5,000. The hearing was continued to May 1 and is connected to her ongoing legal battle with City National Bank, which sued her and her husband Dean McDermott in 2016 for failing to fulfill payments on a $400,000 loan stemming from years earlier. At the time, the couple failed to pay and owed $185,714 plus an additional $2,407 in interest and $681 in late charges for a total of $188,803.
In May 2017, the court ruled on a default judgment after the couple missed the deadline to respond to the bank's allegations in court. According to a Writ of Execution filed on March 28, Spelling now owes more than $260,000 as part of the judgment, including interest accrued after the judgment.
On Monday, the star updated fans on Instagram, revealing that she had traveled to Tel Aviv with Jennie Garth to film a commercial for a children's clothing line. However, it's unclear where she was on Friday. E! News has reached out to the star's rep for comment.
On Friday night, her longtime husband took to social media to defend the star against online critics over what snacks their children ate. "Hey everybody I am sick and tired, sick and tired, of everybody taking a shot at my wife Tori Spelling," he said in a selfie video. "Just because she's a celebrity they think they can say and do whatever they want. She posted about a snack. It's a snack, people. Haven't we given our kids a snack before? Cakes, cookies, whatever. It's a snack."
He continued, "She's a great mom...We're great parents. Our kids eat healthy. They eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, and occasionally they have a snack. So can we get over ourselves?"
