Lara Jean isn't the only Covey coming back for the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel.

Netflix confirmed Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star Janel Parish, Anna Cathcart and John Corbett are all returning for the sequel. The trio join previously announced stars Lana Candor and Noah Centineo in the sequel which was officially announced in December 2018.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel will have a new director when Michael Fimognari, director of photography on the first movie, takes over for Susan Johnson. Johnson is on board as an executive producer.