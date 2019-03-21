Hannah Brown is on a mission to meet her future husband!

While cameras roll, The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison and series creator Mike Fleiss are busy keeping us members of Bachelor Nation in the know on all the behind the scenes action. Of course, we'll have to wait for Season 15 to officially kick off for the juicy details, but from the looks of it, sparks between Hannah and her guys are already flying left to right.

From romantic one-on-one dates via helicopter to group outings at the roller rink, there's no denying the 24-year-old's journey to her happily ever after is well underway. So what is Hannah looking for in a soulmate?

She told Ellen DeGeneres during a recent appearance on the talk show, "Just a good human, good heart, kind, strong. But, ultimately, I want at the end of this to know that they know me and know every part of me, and not just some version of myself that I packaged together and was like, 'Do you like this?' I think I've done that in the past, the good and the bad, and I want that in return."