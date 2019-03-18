See Hannah Brown's Stunning First Night Look on The Bachelorette

Hannah Brown's journey on The Bachelorette is well underway!

During last week's season finale of The Bachelor, Alabama Hannah was announced as the new star of The Bachelorette. After talking to host Chris Harrison about taking on the title, Hannah met the first five men competing for her heart. The 24-year-old even gave on her first rose to contestant Cam, who impressed Hannah with his rap skills.

Over the weekend, Miss Alabama USA 2018 continued her journey to find love at the iconic Bachelor Mansion.

"Limo time!!!" Mike Fleiss, executive producer of The Bachelorette, tweeted on Saturday, indicating that it was time for Hannah to meet all of the contestants.