Everything Jessica Simpson's Third Child Has to Look Forward To

Jessica Simpson will soon welcome her third child!

The 38-year-old "With You" singer is currently expecting a baby girl with her husband, Eric Johnson. It's been a tough pregnancy journey for the fashion designer, which has included a number of hospitalizations in just a matter of months. Simpson, however, has been powering through, handling it all with a sense of humor.

On Monday night, Simpson took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a bikini, cradling her growing baby bump.

"Jess-tation," she joked alongside the social media snap.

As Simpson's due date approaches, we've put together a list of things that the couple's baby girl has to look forward to in the Simpson-Johnson family.