Jessica Simpson Returns Home After 4th Hospitalization in 2 Months

Jessica Simpson is on the mend.
The 38-year-old revealed on Instagram that she just arrived back home after a week in the hospital. She shared a photo of herself wearing a breathing mask over her mouth and a fuzzy leopard-print jacket. According to the singer's caption, she's been spending a bit more time at the hospital than she would like.
"After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I'm finally home!" she wrote. "Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day."
Simpson is currently pregnant with her third child, a baby girl named Birdie who is due in the near future.
The singer reassured her fans that baby Birdie "was monitored and doing amazing!"
She continued, "I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile."
Simpson then gave a shout out to fellow moms out there who have dealt with similar situations. "Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH," she typed out.
The fashion designer has been very open and funny about her struggles during this pregnancy. She often posts on Instagram about her ailments, including swollen feet, fitting between cars, "severe" acid reflux and more. She even broke her toilet seat.
She especially poked fun at herself over the swollen ankles. She did a #tenyearchallenge of just her feet, which included one picture of herself in wedges showing off her toned legs and another of her enlarged foot.
At least she's maintaining a sense of humor about it!
Check out some of Simpson's other relatable pregnancy moments below.
Bathroom Blunder
"Warning...," the 38-year-old star captions her post as she holds a broken toilet seat. "Don't lean back on the toilet when pregnant."
Retail Therapy
The singer takes to Instagram to share her latest splurge, writing, "Severe pregnancy acid reflux has led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner."
Precious Car-Go
"Tight squeeze but I'm pushin' through," the fashion designer shares in a hilarious social media post.
Need Some ZZZ's
Snapping a selfie with red-hot sunnies and a fabulous coat, Simpson tells her followers she's "walking in the rain to fight insomnia."
Getting Real
Opening up to her fans, the 38-year-old singer reveals her pregnancy struggles. "After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!"
Mom's Night Out
Who says expectant mothers can't have fun?! Jessica snaps a super glam selfie, writing, "Staying out past 7pm."
Best Foot Forward
The star snaps a pic of her swollen foot and asks her 4.4 million followers for advice, writing, "Any remedies?! Help!!!!"
