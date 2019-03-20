Congratulations are in order for Shane Dawson.

The YouTube star is engaged to his longtime love Ryland Adams.

Dawson announced the happy news via Instagram on Tuesday.

"HE SAID YES!!!!!! :,)))))))," he wrote alongside photos from the proposal.

Dawnson popped the question by getting down on both knees and presenting Adams with a sparkly diamond band. His fiancé shared a picture of the new bling on Instagram.

"We're engaged!!" Adams wrote. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I've never been happier in my whole entire life!!"

The day was certainly a special one for the couple as it also marked their three-year anniversary. Before asking for Adams' hand in marriage, Dawson posted a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"Ryland, thank you for making the last 3 years the happiest time of my life," he wrote alongside photos of the duo. "Thank you for sleeping next to me even though I sweat through the sheets. Thank you for making me smile and reminding me how loved I am in real life even when I'm being cancelled online. Thank you for letting me cover you in fake tattoos and wigs for videos and sometimes just for a fun Saturday night. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and reminding me [every day] that I should love myself too. I thank the universe [every day] for bringing you into my life and I can't wait to start a future with you and start every day thinking about how lucky I am. I love you more than I can ever even explain in words. -Shane :,)."