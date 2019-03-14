Taylor Swift Is a Technicolor Dream With Pink Hair at 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., 14 Mar. 2019 4:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift is absolutely shimmering at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards.

T-Swift is giving fans everything they've been waiting for on the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards red carpet. The 29-year-old is a fashion phenom in a sequined romper designed by Rosa Bloom and the cutest heels. And it appears that the singer is taking fashion cues from the whimsical theme she has implemented on her Instagram feed.

And her "Chiara" stilettos by Sophia Webster have the most adorable butterfly design that flourish into butterfly wings in the back. Anyone looking for inspiration for their next music festival or party, look no further.

Tonight marks a special occasion since the star is being honored with the Tour of the Year Award for her Reputation tour across the world. There is no question as to why the star is the recipient of the honor since her show sold over 2 million tickets and grossed $266 million in sales in the U.S. alone. These accolades make it the best-selling tour in American history.

Photos

Taylor Swift's Best Looks

There's no question that T-Swift is excited for the big night. In her excitement, she gave fans a preview of her red carpet ensemble on Instagram. 

She has so many reasons to be excited too. The star's "Delicate" performance is a nominee for Best Music Video, which is a category voted on by people on social media. She is going up against stars like Cardi B and Ariana Grande, both of whom are nominated in a variety of categories.

Now that the Reputation tour is over, it appears that T-Swift is gearing up for the release of another album. She was recently spotted leaving a recording studio in L.A., thus sparking more speculation about new music coming down the pipeline. 

Are you ready for it (new music)?

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , iHeartRadio , 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Taylor Swift Shuts Down Haters With Empowering Speech at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Katy Perry, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Everything You Didn't See at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards

Louis Tomlinson, Félicité Tomlinson, Instagram

Another Tragic Loss: Inside Louis Tomlinson's Family Heartbreak

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Welcomes Ike Barinholtz to Bring Some Serious Family Drama for Charles

Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

See all of the Celebrity Couples at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

Félicité Tomlinson, Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson's Sister Félicité Is Dead at 18: See Their Family Photos

Halsey, Yungblud, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Halsey and Yungblud Have Off-the-Charts Chemistry During 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.