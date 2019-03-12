Amal Clooney Attends Prince Charles' Star-Studded Dinner in Her Most Glam Outfit to Date

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., 12 Mar. 2019 4:32 PM

Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Prince's Trust Dinner

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

It's date night for Amal Clooney and George Clooney!

The darling couple attends Prince Charles' star-studded dinner at Buckingham Palace on March 12. Celebrating the work of the Prince's Trust Group, the 41-year-old barrister steals the spotlight at the extravagant event in her dazzling ensemble.

Amal stuns in a fit and flare gown, which features a dramatic asymmetrical cape. And if you look closely, you'll notice her left arm is adorned with intricate gold beading. She pairs her dress with a metallic gold clutch and beautifully demure diamond earrings.

She is truly a vision in white and her effortlessly elegant design is fit for royalty. If anything, she's wearing her most glam ensemble to date.

The human rights lawyer keeps her makeup and hair classic, because, honestly, all eyes are on her gown. She opts for a statement-making red lip, bold brows and a slight smoky eye while her voluminous waves and deep side part exude old Hollywood glamour.

As for George? He wears the standard black and white tux, leaving the focus on his wife's jaw-dropping outfit.

Amal Clooney's Best Looks

Aside from the couple's ravishing attire, George and Amal aren't the only famous faces at Prince Charles' dinner for his youth charity.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luke Evans, Tamsin Egerton, Josh Hartnett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Prince's Trust Dinner

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Other notable guests include, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luke Evans, Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett. Along with the many celebs at the event, donors, supporters and ambassadors of the Prince's Trust Group are also in attendance.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Prince Charles, Prince's Trust Dinner

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

At the dinner, the Clooney's share a special moment with the Prince of Wales at the star-studded event.

However, fans of the famous couple know they aren't strangers to the royal family. Both Amal and George attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, whom they're both close friends with.

In fact, Amal reportedly co-hosted Meghan's baby shower in New York City.

Since Amal has ties to the royal family already, there's no harm in saying she looks like a princess at the Buckingham Palace!

