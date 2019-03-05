Is Zac Efron Dating Olympic Swimmer Sarah Bro?

Is Zac Efron going for the gold?

Some fans are beginning to speculate that The Greatest Showman star may be dating Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro. Efron and the Danish athlete have not made any public posts about each other just yet, but there have been a few sightings and instances that feel like more than mere coincidences.

Bro swam for Denmark in the 4x100 meter relay during the 2016 Olympics.

On March 1, both the actor and Bro shared photos on Instagram of a night out at a Los Angeles Kings hockey game. Bro even wore a custom jersey. "Thank you @lakings for making my first hockey game something very special," she captioned a photo of herself in the locker room repping her customized gear. She noted that after just one game, she's "already a fan!"

That same day, Efron posted a selfie from the game where he's covering his eyes with his team hat.

The Kings played the Dallas Stars on Thursday, Feb. 28 (and lost).