breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Stan Lee and Burt Reynolds Among Stars Honored in Oscars 2019 In Memoriam Tribute

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 7:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Stan Lee and actor Burt Reynolds were among the late stars who passed away over the past year who were honored in the annual In Memoriam tribute at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday.

Lee, co-creator of Marvel Comics superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Hulk, Iron Man and Black Panther, died at age 95 this past November. On Sunday, Black Panther became the first Marvel film to win an Oscar.

Reynolds, who was nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in Boogie Nights, passed away at age 82 in September.

Others included in the In Memoriam tribute included Laverne & Shirley star Penny Marshall, who died at age 75 in DecemberSuperman actress Margot Kidder, who died at age 69 last May, Oscars telecast and film producer Craig Zadan, who died at age 69 last August, and iconic The Princess BrideButch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All The President's Men writer William Goldman, who died at age 87 in November.

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

Not included in the segment: Austin Powers actor Verne Troyer, who passed away at age 49 last April, Queen of Soul and Blues Brothers actress Aretha Franklin, who died at age 76 in August, Hello Dolly! star and comedienne Carol Channing, who died at age 97 in January, comedy star and Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Bob Einstein, who died at age 76 in January, actor Dick Miller, who died at age 90 in January, and comedian and The Hangover actor Brody Stevens, who died at age 48 last week.

See more celebrity deaths in 2018.

The 2019 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Check out a full list of 2019 Oscar winners.

Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Stan Lee , Death , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Spike Lee Encourages Voters to "Do the Right Thing" After First Oscars Win

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Winners

Lady Gaga Tells People to "Fight" for Their Dreams During 2019 Oscars Acceptance Speech

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Why Emily Blunt Wasn't Included in the Mary Poppins Returns Oscars 2019 Performance

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Show

Even Hollywood Can't Get Enough of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 2019 Oscars Performance

Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Oscars 2019

Irina Shayk Could Not Look Prouder as Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Perform at Oscars

Renee Zellweger, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Renee Zellweger, Sofía Vergara and More Celebrate at 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Show

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Chemistry Ignites a Frenzy After Their 2019 Oscars Performance

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.