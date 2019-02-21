UPDATE!

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey Finalize Their Divorce After 3-Month Marriage

by Corinne Heller | Thu., 21 Feb. 2019 9:54 AM

Marty Caffrey, Danielle Staub

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

UPDATE: Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey have finalized their divorce, six months after he filed and less than a year since they wed in May 2018. "The last several months have been extremely difficult for Danielle and she is very glad to be able to focus on her future and the next chapter of her life," Staub's rep Steven Honig said in a statement to E! News. He confirmed Staub appeared in court on Thursday morning. 

"Now that my divorce will be final, I feel great relief as well as sadness," Caffrey told Page Six. "I bear [Danielle] no ill will, and I wish her the best in everything she does."

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey's marriage is over, three months after their wedding.

The 56-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star's third husband filed for divorce on August 14 at a New Jersey court, E! News has confirmed. Two days earlier, there was an incident at their home and the two filed temporary restraining orders against each other. They dropped them a week after the divorce filing, E! News has learned.

In July, Staub's rep had told E! News, "Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out."

Staub has not commented on the divorce and has made no mention of a split from Caffrey on social media, where she has remained active.

The reality star, who has been engaged 20 times, and Caffrey got engaged in mid-2017 after dating for more than a year.

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 103 of Them

Staub and Caffrey wed in the Bahamas this past May.

They tied the knot in front of family and friends, including Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs, who served as bridesmaids, and Teresa Giudice, who shared maid of honor duties with Staub's two daughters.

—Reporting by Beth Sobol

(Originally published on August 24, 2018 at 9:34 am. PST)

