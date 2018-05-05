Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Danielle Staub is officially off the market.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Marty Caffrey in a private wedding ceremony on the Bahamas' North Bimini Island at the Luna Beach Club. Staub's two daughters were present for the ceremony, People reports.
A source tells E! News the ceremony was filmed for the Bravo reality show and could air in the new season.
As for who was welcomed at the special ceremony, co-stars Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice were able to score an invite.
"Yeah, she asked me to be her maid of honor," Teresa confirmed on Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast. "I heard that the bridal party is huge." She also revealed that Danielle's two daughters will also be maids of honor with Melissa and Margaret serving as bridesmaids.
The "nervous" bride, who wore a Pnina Tornai gown, spoke to Us Weekly a few hours before she walked down the aisle. With a laugh, Staub said, "All my family, my friends, everyone's checking in with me, and I'm like, 'Guys, I haven't showered—I still haven't showered—and I'm getting married today.'" After so many heartbreaks, Staub said she was "excited" to be a wife.
"It's different when you're a girlfriend, and then it's different when you're a fiancée; the stages are all different," she said, adding that even Friday's rehearsal "made it super profound for me."
Back in May 2017, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that Danielle and Marty were engaged after dating for more than a year. The proposal would later air on an episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey.
"Baby, when I first met you, I was struck by how beautiful you were," Marty shared during the romantic moment. "As I got to know you, I fell in love with you. I'll do everything I can to love you, to protect you and to keep you safe. So Danielle Staub, will you marry me?"
Spoiler alert: She said yes!
"The engagement was simply beautiful," Danielle later shared with Andy Cohen. "He was such a gentleman."
Congratulations to the couple on their new relationship status.
