Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Shawn Mendes is baring it all—basically—in a new campaign for Calvin Klein.
The "Lost in Japan" singer posted some pictures from the ad on Instagram and, understandably so, the comments section was filled with a lot of "heart eye" emojis and more. "@CalvinKlein #MyCalvins. Campaign coming this week," he captioned it.
In one photo, Mendes stands at a kitchen counter wearing white boxer briefs. He's leaning back with his arms on the counter and his abs front and center. Did we mention his 6-pack?
The 20-year-old changed up the color of his underwear in the second picture to black. This time, he's sitting in a chair in front of windows with big blinds and his guitar is perched right next to him. In both photos, Mendes smolders at the camera and would seriously give any America's Next Top Model contestant a run for their money in terms of "smizing."
The picture got over 5 million likes in less than a day.
According to a screenshot captured by the Instagram account CommentsByCelebs, some of his fellow musical artists had a few comments of their own to add about the new pics.
Charlie Puth commented, "Hahaha! Oooh s--t!!" Hoodie Allen wrote, "delete this before my gf sees this."
The pictures instantly became a meme sensation all over Twitter.
Before the Calvin Klein ad, Mendes (sort of) stripped down in his "Lost in Japan" music video because there's one shot of him singing sensually in the shower.
Mendes also showed off his
biceps singing chops alongside BFF Miley Cyrus at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday. The two of them performed "In My Blood" together and had coordinated outfits and everything. Her face was even plastered on the back of his shirt!
The Canadian was nominated for 2 Grammys this year and said at the time that it felt like he was "walking on clouds" from excitement.
Congrats on the new ad campaign!