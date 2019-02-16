Shawn Mendes is baring it all—basically—in a new campaign for Calvin Klein.

The "Lost in Japan" singer posted some pictures from the ad on Instagram and, understandably so, the comments section was filled with a lot of "heart eye" emojis and more. "@CalvinKlein #MyCalvins. Campaign coming this week," he captioned it.

In one photo, Mendes stands at a kitchen counter wearing white boxer briefs. He's leaning back with his arms on the counter and his abs front and center. Did we mention his 6-pack?

The 20-year-old changed up the color of his underwear in the second picture to black. This time, he's sitting in a chair in front of windows with big blinds and his guitar is perched right next to him. In both photos, Mendes smolders at the camera and would seriously give any America's Next Top Model contestant a run for their money in terms of "smizing."