Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus Are Our Favorite New Team Up at 2019 Grammys

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 5:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Grammys, Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus

CBS

Who knew a Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus team up was something we needed so badly?

The duo had already performed "Islands in the Stream" at a pre-Grammys Music Cares event honoring Dolly Parton, and they took the stage together once again during the Grammys to perform Mendes' "In My Blood." They even coordinated their black sleeveless outfits, for which we must say thank you

Shawn started the performance at a piano covered in fog, which was already plenty for us, but then he made his way to the main stage and introduced Cyrus and took the whole thing to another level. 

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

With Shawn on electric guitar, they turned the song into a duet, and sparks shot down from the ceiling and basically they just turned an already great song into an even better song that we're absolutely going to need a recording of. Could we get a Shawn Mendes/Miley Cyrus tour? Concert special? A book of the behind-the-scenes pics they've been posting on Instagram? Really anything, honestly. 

"In My Blood" is nominated for Song of the Year tonight, and Shawn's self-titled album was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. 

After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lopez Is Peak J.Lo in Fly AF Look at the 2019 Grammy Awards

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Cardi B's Grammys Look

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Kylie Jenner Is Pretty in Pink Alongside Travis Scott at the 2019 Grammys

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Winners

Lady Gaga Uses Grammys Win for "Shallow" to Make Powerful Statement About Mental Health Struggles

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Alicia Keys' Monologue Is All About the Love and the Girl Power at the 2019 Grammys

Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Performance

Camila Cabello's 2019 Grammys Opening Performance With Ricky Martin and J Balvin Includes Subtle Political Statement

Michelle Obama, 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Michelle Obama Is the True Rock Star During 2019 Grammys Surprise Appearance

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.