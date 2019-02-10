Mac Miller's Mom Attends 2019 Grammys With Cazzie David in Honor of His Posthumous Nomination

Five months after his death, Mac Miller's family is attending the 2019 Grammys on his behalf. 

The rapper, who tragically passed away from a drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018, is nominated posthumously in the Best Rap Album category for his fifth and final studio album, Swimming. Miller earned his first-ever Grammy nomination exactly three weeks after news of his passing shocked the music industry and world alike. 

Miller's beloved mother, Karen Meyer, attended the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday evening in his honor. By Karen's side was Cazzie David, the ex-girlfriend of Pete Davidson, who made headlines when they're friendship was revealed. She appeared in a photo posted to Cazzie's Instagram Stories, where Karen posed alongside Kelly Clancy

"It's still a relatively new friendship, and primarily limited to social media, but Cazzie and Karen think very highly of each other," a source previously told E! News. "Cazzie reached out to Karen with her condolences after Mac died and since then she and Karen have been exchanging messages."

"Through their chats the two have discovered they have much more in common than just Mac, Ariana and Pete," the insider adds. "Karen thinks Cazzie is an intelligent and sweet person."

At the time of the 26-year-old's death, Miller was just weeks away from the start of his world tour. In October, artists including John MayerTravis ScottSZA and Chance the Rapper came together for a celebration of life tribute concert, with proceeds going toward a recently launched foundation. The Mac Miller Circles Fund works to provide programming, resources and opportunities to underprivileged youth. 

Fellow nominees in the Best Rap Album category include Cardi B (Invasion of Privacy), Travis Scott (ASTROWORLD), Pusha T (Daytona) and Nipsey Hussle (Victory Lap). 

Mac Miller, Karen Meyers, Instagram

Karen Meyers/Instagram

Former girlfriend Ariana Grandehas publicly mourned the artist, breaking her silence on the tragedy one week after his death. 

"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," she wrote on social media at the time. "i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."

