Mac Miller Posthumously Nominated for His First-Ever Grammy

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 7, 2018 8:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mac Miller

Scott Roth/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mac Miller's legacy continues to live on.

The Recording Academy announced the 2019 Grammy nominations on Friday and revealed the late artist's Swimming is up for Best Rap Album. The honor marks Miller's first Grammy nod. 

Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, Nipsey Hussle's Victory Lap, Pusha T's Daytona and Travis Scott's Astroworld are also in the running. 

New of Miller's nomination came exactly three months after his tragic death. The recording artist died from drug toxicity on Sept. 7 at the age of 26.

After Miller's passing, several stars honored him with a celebration of life concert. Scott, John Mayer, SZA and Chance the Rapper all took part. However, this wasn't the only way the music industry paid tribute. In November, Spotify released two tracks Miller had recorded before he died.

Swimming was released on Aug. 3 and was an immediate success. According to Billboard, the final LP debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and returned to the top 10 following his death.

Photos

2019 Grammys: Nominees React

The winner of the category will be announced at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10.  

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mac Miller , 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Awards , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Miley Cyrus

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cardi B

Stripper Poles, Butt Injections and Broken Vaginas: 16 Times Cardi B Kept It All the Way Real

Drake

Drake's Most Candid Lyrics Ever: From Fatherhood to Feuds and Flings

Carrie Underwood, Nicki Minaj

2019 Grammys Nominations Snubs and Surprises Include Carrie Underwood and Nicki Minaj

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Ariana Grande's Sweetener Decoded: "Soulmate" Pete Davidson, Mac Miller and Her Touching Manchester Tribute

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Apeshit

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Everything Is Love Lyrics: Cheating, Forgiveness and the Carters on Top

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Grammy Awards Nominations 2019: The Complete List

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.