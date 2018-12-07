Mac Miller Posthumously Nominated for His First-Ever Grammy

Mac Miller's legacy continues to live on.

The Recording Academy announced the 2019 Grammy nominations on Friday and revealed the late artist's Swimming is up for Best Rap Album. The honor marks Miller's first Grammy nod.

Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, Nipsey Hussle's Victory Lap, Pusha T's Daytona and Travis Scott's Astroworld are also in the running.

New of Miller's nomination came exactly three months after his tragic death. The recording artist died from drug toxicity on Sept. 7 at the age of 26.

After Miller's passing, several stars honored him with a celebration of life concert. Scott, John Mayer, SZA and Chance the Rapper all took part. However, this wasn't the only way the music industry paid tribute. In November, Spotify released two tracks Miller had recorded before he died.

Swimming was released on Aug. 3 and was an immediate success. According to Billboard, the final LP debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and returned to the top 10 following his death.